Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Itron updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.35-3.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.85 EPS.

Shares of ITRI opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Itron to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Earnings History for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

