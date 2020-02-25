ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77, RTT News reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. ONEOK updated its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.85 EPS.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

