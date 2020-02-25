Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand updated its Q1 2020
Shares of CSOD opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,199 shares in the company, valued at $105,193,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $461,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,473,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

