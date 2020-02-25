Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of Hertz Global stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.26. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

