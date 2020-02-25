Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2020
TNDM stock opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -173.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,481,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

