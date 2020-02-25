Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $286.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66. Intuit has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.