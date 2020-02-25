AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. AxoGen updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of AXGN opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.