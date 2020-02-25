Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.14-3.18 for the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.41. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.