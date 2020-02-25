MBIA (MBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $732.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. MBIA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Get MBIA alerts:

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.