Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NTLA opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $654.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTLA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

