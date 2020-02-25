Otonomy (OTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

