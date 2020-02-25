Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.88.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.