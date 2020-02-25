Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.51-1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.172-6.231 billion.

TRI opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $82.25.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

