Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.25-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29-2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

NYSE:WWW opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

