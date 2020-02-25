Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ORTX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORTX. BidaskClub lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

