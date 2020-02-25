ING Groep NV Has $3.19 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

