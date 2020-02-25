5,635 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

NYSE SHW opened at $567.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $579.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

