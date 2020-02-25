Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.