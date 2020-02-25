ING Groep NV Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,605. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $644.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $417.25 and a twelve month high of $657.00. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

