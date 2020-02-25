ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $245.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.93 and a 200 day moving average of $229.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.00 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.