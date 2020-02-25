ING Groep NV Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $359.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

