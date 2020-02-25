ING Groep NV Sells 1,299 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.04.

NYSE SO opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. Southern Co has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.