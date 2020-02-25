ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

