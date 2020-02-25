ING Groep NV Buys 63,548 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 483.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,696,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,503,400 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

