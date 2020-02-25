ING Groep NV Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,481,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.4% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 442,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 91,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $70.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

