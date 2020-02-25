ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 360,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $4,424,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

