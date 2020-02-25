ING Groep NV Has $4.47 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 389.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Target were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

