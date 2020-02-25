ING Groep NV Has $5.55 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,804,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

