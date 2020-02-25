CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 28,294.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

