ING Groep NV Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,854,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,911,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Anthem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,431,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Anthem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,368,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

Shares of ANTM opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.