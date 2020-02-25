Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 304,705 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

