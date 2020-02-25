ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2,529.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,553 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 880,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 629,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,419,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 487,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,752,000 after acquiring an additional 268,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 158.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

