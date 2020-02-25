142,904 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.