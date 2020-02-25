ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $148.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.