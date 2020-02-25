ING Groep NV Has $4.32 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $790,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,322. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

