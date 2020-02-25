ING Groep NV Sells 21,300 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

NYSE:CNI opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

