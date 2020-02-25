ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.71. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.