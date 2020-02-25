Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,056,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.44.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $102.69 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

