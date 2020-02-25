Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,377 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after buying an additional 285,994 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,011 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

