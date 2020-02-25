Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,033,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,478,000 after purchasing an additional 631,243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 840,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,021,000 after purchasing an additional 251,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

