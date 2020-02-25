Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,900 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

AVB stock opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $191.42 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.15 and a 200 day moving average of $213.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

