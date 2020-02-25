Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.26 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

