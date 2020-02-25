Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

