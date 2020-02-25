Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 14,800 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

BK stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.