Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $12 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130,741 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Shares of MPC opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.