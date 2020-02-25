Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $567.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.56. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $410.35 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

