Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

