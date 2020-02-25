Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 457.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $210.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a one year low of $166.07 and a one year high of $227.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

