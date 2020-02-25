Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 29,400 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

NYSE:DE opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.51. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

