American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

NYSE AIG opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.